Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) PT Set at €12.00 by Deutsche Bank

Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on B4B3. Societe Generale set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.90 ($15.18).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Friday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 52 week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

