Merlin Entertainments PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (MERL)

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Merlin Entertainments opened at GBX 379.20 ($4.98) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Merlin Entertainments has a 12 month low of GBX 317.10 ($4.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 537.50 ($7.06).

Get Merlin Entertainments alerts:

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.30 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Merlin Entertainments had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 18.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merlin Entertainments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 444.50 ($5.84).

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Merlin Entertainments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlin Entertainments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.