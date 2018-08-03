Merlin Entertainments PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (MERL)

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Merlin Entertainments opened at GBX 379.20 ($4.98) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Merlin Entertainments has a 12 month low of GBX 317.10 ($4.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 537.50 ($7.06).
Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.30 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Merlin Entertainments had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 18.15%.
Merlin Entertainments Company Profile
Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.
