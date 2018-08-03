Meritor (MTOR) Given a $29.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) has been assigned a $29.00 target price by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s previous close.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

Shares of MTOR opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Meritor has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.44.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Meritor had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 115.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth $154,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 4,972.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 299.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

