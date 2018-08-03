Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) COO Sells $1,344,000.00 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,381,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.95. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $152.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

