Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merchants Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4742180531362 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,925. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

