Mercadolibre (MELI) Price Target Raised to $376.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective raised by Piper Jaffray Companies to $376.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $400.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $360.00 target price (down previously from $405.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $346.78.

Mercadolibre traded up $4.26, hitting $343.53, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 21,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10 and a beta of 2.04. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $320.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.15 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $292.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,708 shares in the company, valued at $499,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,726 shares of company stock worth $10,451,306. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,946,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 112,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apertura Capital LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

