Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Takes $18.04 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $463,127,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $315,572,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $306,164,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $262,308,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 15.7% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 969,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Raymond James cut Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total value of $5,393,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom opened at $216.35 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.