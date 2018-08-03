Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 780 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $54,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boeing to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.49.

Shares of Boeing opened at $349.73 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $230.94 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,656.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,290,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

