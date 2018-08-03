Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays set a $103.00 price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ MLNX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,133. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $268.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Michael Kagan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Lp Starboard sold 344,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $29,307,885.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,550 shares of company stock valued at $31,639,596. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNX. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852,023 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 631,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

