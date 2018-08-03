Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Receives $93.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLNX shares. Barclays upgraded Mellanox Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. DA Davidson set a $91.00 price target on Mellanox Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mellanox Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Mellanox Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. Mellanox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $268.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Kagan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,550 shares of company stock worth $31,639,596 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNX. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.