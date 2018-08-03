Meet Group Inc (MEET) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,706,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Meet Group worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,316,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 687,600 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,998,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 328,995 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 337,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Meet Group Inc has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.09.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.25 million. Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. equities analysts forecast that Meet Group Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meet Group news, Director Jason Whitt sold 16,506 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $48,527.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,115.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 250,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $1,042,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,306,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,006 shares of company stock worth $1,165,398 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEET has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company's applications include MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged that keep mobile daily active users entertained and engaged, and originate untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

