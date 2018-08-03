Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $206,000 Position in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 342.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 6.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,040,000 after buying an additional 35,969 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 18.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 228,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $146,359.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,110 shares of company stock worth $1,066,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB opened at $125.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $140.20.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

