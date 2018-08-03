Medtronic PLC (MDT) Holdings Trimmed by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 99.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 112.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 97.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

