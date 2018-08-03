Medley Management (MDLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Compass Point cut Medley Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Medley Management stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Medley Management has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medley Management by 800.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medley Management during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medley Management during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Medley Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

