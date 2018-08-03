Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 7.76% of Mediwound worth $14,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mediwound by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $6.20 on Friday. Mediwound Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Mediwound had a negative net margin of 904.12% and a negative return on equity of 226.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. research analysts expect that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

