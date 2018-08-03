Medifast (MED) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.16 million.Medifast also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Sidoti restated a neutral rating on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of MED stock traded up $38.18 on Friday, hitting $213.19. 891,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,127. Medifast has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $229.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 10.26%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

