MCO (MCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.67 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. MCO has a market cap of $105.67 million and $13.58 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One MCO token can now be purchased for $6.69 or 0.00090604 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Bittrex, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003433 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00371050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00189375 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00021882 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About MCO

MCO’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The official website for MCO is mco.crypto.com

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Liqui, YoBit, Huobi, Coinrail, EXX, Binance, Livecoin, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Upbit, OKEx, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Qryptos and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

