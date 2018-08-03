Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Mazor Robotics traded up $0.37, reaching $53.18, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 1.56. Mazor Robotics has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mazor Robotics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

