Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) versus Qorvo (QRVO) Critical Contrast

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.7% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxim Integrated Products and Qorvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 0 12 6 0 2.33 Qorvo 2 11 11 0 2.38

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus target price of $61.12, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Qorvo has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Qorvo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Qorvo does not pay a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Qorvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.48 billion 7.02 $467.32 million $2.71 22.96 Qorvo $2.97 billion 3.56 -$40.28 million $4.78 17.66

Maxim Integrated Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qorvo. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 18.84% 37.83% 16.91% Qorvo -1.31% 12.74% 9.53%

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Qorvo on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.