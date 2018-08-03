Matthew K. Harding Buys 1,000 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Matthew K. Harding purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $25,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Provident Financial Services traded down $0.48, hitting $25.22, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 256,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,177. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $88.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 172,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 140,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 121,204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 79,084 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

