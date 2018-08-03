Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Holdings Trimmed by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Matrix Service worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $342,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James P. Ryan sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $52,567.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 127,170 shares of company stock worth $2,456,684. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matrix Service opened at $20.30 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Matrix Service Co has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a PE ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

