Materion (MTRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.60

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.60 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 84772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

MTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 7,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $409,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 40.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at $298,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

