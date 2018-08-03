Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19,937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,317,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,311,482,000 after buying an additional 1,232,199 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after buying an additional 1,010,530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mastercard by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,608,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,881,000 after buying an additional 944,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,860,000 after buying an additional 750,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.70.

MA stock opened at $202.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

