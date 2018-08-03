Mastercard Inc (MA) CFO Martina Hundmejean Sells 69,817 Shares

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mastercard traded down $1.05, hitting $200.96, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 124,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,459. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $214.28. The firm has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,311,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,199 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,608,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,881,000 after purchasing an additional 944,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,860,000 after acquiring an additional 750,224 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

