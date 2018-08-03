MasTec (MTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MasTec traded down $0.65, reaching $46.70, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. MasTec has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $55.53.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasTec from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.23.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

