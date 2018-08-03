MasTec (MTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MasTec traded down $0.65, reaching $46.70, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. MasTec has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $55.53.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasTec from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.23.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.