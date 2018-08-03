Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 331,986 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,760,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 331,986 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Sally Beauty worth $156,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 159,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $47,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,351 shares in the company, valued at $207,802.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $292,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 267,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,170.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $392,834. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of Sally Beauty opened at $14.11 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.62. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $996.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

