Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 136,113 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,113 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.93% of Wynn Resorts worth $169,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.35.

Shares of Wynn Resorts opened at $149.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $124.11 and a 52-week high of $203.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 101.01%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

