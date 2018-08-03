Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $233.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $232.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.22.
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $204.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $189.26 and a one year high of $241.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.87 per share, for a total transaction of $710,045.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total value of $1,788,257.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 146,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,256,128.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,373. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Motco bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
