Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $233.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $232.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.22.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $204.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $189.26 and a one year high of $241.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.87 per share, for a total transaction of $710,045.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total value of $1,788,257.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 146,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,256,128.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,373. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Motco bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

