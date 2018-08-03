Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

MRLN stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,417. The firm has a market cap of $382.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 26.17%. research analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Marlin Business Services news, insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $51,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $29,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $169,804. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 100,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 96,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

