MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

MarketAxess stock opened at $190.81 on Friday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.54.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $7,112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $1,547,609.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $53,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 25.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 36.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,206,000 after acquiring an additional 189,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

