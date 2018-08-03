Manulife Financial (MFC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an in-line rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. CIBC raised Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Manulife Financial traded down $0.11, reaching $18.15, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,178. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.93%. analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 249,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 96,195 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,956,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,040,000 after acquiring an additional 876,720 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 317,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,769,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

