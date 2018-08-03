Mandy Berman Sells 500 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CAO Mandy Berman sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mandy Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Mandy Berman sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $50,840.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Mandy Berman sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $50,655.00.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $111.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $23,844,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $20,255,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 335.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 200,138 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7,843.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 171,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

