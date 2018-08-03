Mandy Berman Sells 500 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CAO Mandy Berman sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mandy Berman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 2nd, Mandy Berman sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $50,840.00.
- On Friday, June 1st, Mandy Berman sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $50,655.00.
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $111.29.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $23,844,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $20,255,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 335.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 200,138 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7,843.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 171,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.
