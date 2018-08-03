Management Consulting Group (MMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 201855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

About Management Consulting Group

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, oil and gas, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as financial services and healthcare sectors.

