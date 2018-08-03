Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Position in Brink’s (BCO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Brink’s accounts for about 3.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Brink’s worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 498.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $192,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $190,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.75 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

In other news, SVP Rohan Pal sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $101,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mcalister C. Marshall II sold 18,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $1,448,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

