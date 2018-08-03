Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pattern Energy Group worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Pattern Energy Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Pattern Energy Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Pattern Energy Group opened at $18.42 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $26.56.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $111.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

