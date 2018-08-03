Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (LB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 1,256.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 205,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in L Brands by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in L Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 24.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 80.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands opened at $32.09 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LB. UBS Group began coverage on L Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on L Brands from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on L Brands to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.51.

In other news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

