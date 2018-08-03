MagneGas (MNGA) Shares Up 0%

Shares of MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 13,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,934,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MagneGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). MagneGas had a negative return on equity of 146.19% and a negative net margin of 304.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. equities analysts predict that MagneGas Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MagneGas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 20.36% of MagneGas worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. The company also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2.

