Magna International Inc. (MGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.77.

MGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Magna International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Magna International has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $67.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 78,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 32,004 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 2,554,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,366,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

