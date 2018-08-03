Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Magellan Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Magellan Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Magellan Health opened at $75.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Magellan Health has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.15). Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $1,233,308.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 114.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 177,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 33.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141,628 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,134,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

