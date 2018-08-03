Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Magellan Health worth $21,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $1,282,127.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGLN shares. ValuEngine cut Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Raymond James raised Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Magellan Health stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

