Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mack Cali Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of CLI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $126.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In related news, Director Nathan Gantcher purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Demarco purchased 68,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $1,374,216.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,216 in the last three months. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mack Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.

