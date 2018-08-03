LPL Financial (LPLA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2018 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2018 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – LPL Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2018 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2018 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

7/12/2018 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2018 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/12/2018 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LPL Financial traded down $0.19, hitting $66.51, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 657,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,586. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Get LPL Financial Holdings Inc alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $420,959.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $476,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.