LPL Financial (LPLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LPLA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.51. 657,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,586. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $476,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 266.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

