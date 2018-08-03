Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $35.61 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 389,918 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $35,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,635,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,767,000 after buying an additional 906,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,184,000 after buying an additional 771,990 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $81,578,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 118.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,394,000 after purchasing an additional 604,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $63,717,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Motorola Solutions opened at $121.52 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

