Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 232,586 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.26% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $29,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.21.

CHRW stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

