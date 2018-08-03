L’Oreal (OR) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on L’Oreal (EPA:OR) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Cfra set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €203.67 ($239.61).

Shares of L’Oreal opened at €180.05 ($211.82) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. L’Oreal has a 52-week low of €170.30 ($200.35) and a 52-week high of €197.15 ($231.94).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

