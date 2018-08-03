Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $929.51 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,131,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,420 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson accounts for approximately 4.8% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 4.65% of Willis Towers Watson worth $929,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter worth $52,680,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,610,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 56,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of Willis Towers Watson opened at $145.73 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $142.67 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 28.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.69.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.