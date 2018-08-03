Loki 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,411.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002453 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $9,411.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.46 or 0.05613019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $735.04 or 0.09836019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.01036496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.01610971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00224480 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.02513871 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00337787 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 30,377,141 coins and its circulating supply is 23,449,804 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

