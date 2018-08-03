Logitech International (LOGI) PT Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 468,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,531. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $608.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcel Stolk sold 60,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,070.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 197.2% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 89,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 59,098 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 296,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. 32.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

