Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Position Trimmed by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $194,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $228,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $197,987.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment opened at $49.48 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

